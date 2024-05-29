The Montana family who lost custody of their 14-year-old daughter after refusing to "affirm" her gender identity has launched a lawsuit against two of the state's Child and Family Services workers.

On January 19, 2024, Krista and Todd Kolstad lost custody of their 14-year-old daughter following a months-long fight with CFS over the girl's care. The girl, who had a history of "attention-seeking" behavior, had been threatening to commit suicide if she was not allowed to socially and medically transition to a "boy." The Kolstads had religious and moral objections to this. CFS told the Kolstads they would be required to send the child over the border to Wyoming for mental health care due to her threats of suicide. But the family expressed a reluctance because Wyoming did not have any laws against transitioning minors without parental consent. Despite the fact the child would have been able to receive care in Montana, the Kolstads were then deemed abusive for hesitating to send the girl to Wyoming. After months of hearings with CFS, the child was removed from their care completely and sent to Canada. While CFS had no evidence the girl had been abused, case workers testified that the Kolstads were unfit to parent because they refused to call their daughter by her chosen name and "he/him" pronouns. The Kolstads have now launched a lawsuit against the CFS workers involved, who they say lied to the court in order to justify the child's removal without a warrant. Audio from the January 19 custody hearing has now been given to Reduxx, and a clip from the hearing is being made public with the family's consent.