'Do NOT fucking comply,' says Pierre Kory, MD

“Do NOT fucking comply.”
— Pierre Kory, MD
“Question everything. Do NOT trust any fucking one.” — Paul Marik, MD
Pierre Kory, MD & Paul Marik, MD | Nov 11, 2023 | 2023 Florida Summit on COVID: ‘Food, Family & Medical Freedom!
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
