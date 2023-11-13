Create New Account
'Do NOT fucking comply,' says Pierre Kory, MD
The Prisoner
1593 views
Published Yesterday

“Do NOT fucking comply.” — Pierre Kory, MD
“Question everything. Do NOT trust any fucking one.” — Paul Marik, MD
Pierre Kory, MD & Paul Marik, MD | Nov 11, 2023 | 2023 Florida Summit on COVID: ‘Food, Family & Medical Freedom!

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

pierre kory mdpaul marik md2023 florida summit on covid

