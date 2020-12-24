© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Biden Audio Confesses Partnership With China ‘Spy Chief’
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
294 views • December 24, 2020
Hunter Biden Audio Confesses Partnership With China ‘Spy Chief’… Joe Biden Named As Criminal Case Witness
Let's remind people of this audio, today. Retweet.
"I have another... reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the f*cking spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing."
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-recording-spy-chief-and-sdny/
Let's remind people of this audio, today. Retweet.
"I have another... reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the f*cking spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing."
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-recording-spy-chief-and-sdny/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.