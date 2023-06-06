Biden in Free Fall

June 5, 2023 - The deep bureaucratic state in Washington DC is adept at using our legal systems to punish outspoken critics and scare onlookers into silence. It’s called “Lawfare,” the use of legal action to cause problems for an opponent. We'll also look at Biden's collapsing presidency ($5 million bribery scheme) and the rest of the news.
