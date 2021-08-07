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Nukes Dropped! Covid isn't isolated, this 'virus' and strains are computer generated!
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542 views • August 07, 2021
BREAKING! International FOIA Requests are producing responses that confirm what we have ALL suspected for many months!
COVID-19 may be the biggest HOAX ever perpetuated on global citizens, cannot be located, has not been isolated, and may not EXIST!
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-19-umbrella-term-fake-pandemic-not-1-disease-cause/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/freedom-of-information-responses-on-cov-2
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Jane Ruby
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
COVID-19 may be the biggest HOAX ever perpetuated on global citizens, cannot be located, has not been isolated, and may not EXIST!
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-19-umbrella-term-fake-pandemic-not-1-disease-cause/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/freedom-of-information-responses-on-cov-2
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
Credit Stew Peters Show and Dr Jane Ruby
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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