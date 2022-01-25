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When Glory comes, what are you going to do? Keys of heaven, Prophets Like Elijah
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116 views • January 25, 2022
Prophetic Word, received January 25th 2022 around 5:30am
When the Glory of Adonai comes, what are you going to do?
He will use all types of vessels - are you ready to be used?
Shaking in the heavens and the keys.
Time for prophets like Elijah.
Scripture to the word
Psalm 8:2 (Matthew 21:16)
Matthew 22:9-10/ Luke 14:23
John 9:4
Matthew 25:14-29
Matthew 24:14
Acts 1:8
Joel 3:16/ Haggai 2:6,21/ Hebrews 12:26
Matthew 24:19/ Mark 13:25/ Luke 21:26
Luke 4:25/ Revelation 11:6/ Matthew 16:19
Luke 1:17 (Malachi 4:6)
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-25-glory-to-come-prophets-like-eliyahu/
Link to "Glory to Yeshua with Drums:
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c7250c-286b-4418-bfde-c06f68124537
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
When the Glory of Adonai comes, what are you going to do?
He will use all types of vessels - are you ready to be used?
Shaking in the heavens and the keys.
Time for prophets like Elijah.
Scripture to the word
Psalm 8:2 (Matthew 21:16)
Matthew 22:9-10/ Luke 14:23
John 9:4
Matthew 25:14-29
Matthew 24:14
Acts 1:8
Joel 3:16/ Haggai 2:6,21/ Hebrews 12:26
Matthew 24:19/ Mark 13:25/ Luke 21:26
Luke 4:25/ Revelation 11:6/ Matthew 16:19
Luke 1:17 (Malachi 4:6)
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-25-glory-to-come-prophets-like-eliyahu/
Link to "Glory to Yeshua with Drums:
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c7250c-286b-4418-bfde-c06f68124537
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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