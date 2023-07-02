BATTLEGROUND: Imprisoned, Interrogated & Tortured by the Chinese | SHANE OSBORN

Sean Parnell's Battleground:Imprisoned, Interrogated, and Tortured by the Chinese | with special guest SHANE OSBORN





Sean and Shane discuss Shane’s unexpected path to flying in Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron One. Shane Recounts the harrowing Hainan Island Incident in April, 2001, where his EP-3E Aries reconnaissance aircraft was downed by a Chinese aircraft, before he and his 23 crew members were detained and interrogated by the Chinese for 12 days.





Shane Osborn is a former Naval Aviator who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross following the Hainan Island Incident, and later served as the State Treasurer of Nebraska.









https://rumble.com/v2wtbbb-imprisoned-interrogated-and-tortured-by-the-chinese-shane-osborn.html