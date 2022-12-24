WAR _ "Iran"

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship channel





On 8 December 2022, The Lord Jesus showed me in a dream war which will involve Iran.





PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.