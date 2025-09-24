BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UKR drones attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in the Republic of Bashkortostan, 1,400 kilometres from the front line
On 24 September, UKR drones attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in the Republic of Bashkortostan, 1,400 kilometres from the front line. 

Ukraine Is Intensifying Attacks On Russian Oil Infrastructure 

The attack caused a fire, resulting in the temporary suspension of operations at the facility. The governor of the region, Radiy Habirov, confirmed the fact of attack. This was not the first time that the plant had been targeted; it had previously been attacked on 15 and 18 September.

The Zanzivatka and Kuzmichi-1 oil pumping stations in the Volgograd region were also attacked on 24 September. Since August, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory have damaged 16 oil refineries, including Volgograd, Syzran, Ryazan, Novokuybyshevsk, Saratov, Afipsky, Nizhny Novgorod, Salavat, Novo-Ufimsky, Kirishi and Kuybyshe. Thus around 20 per cent of the industry – approximately 53 million tons (266.5 million tons for 2024), became target of  the attacks.


👉 Read more HERE (https://southfront.press/ukraine-is-intensifying-attacks-on-russian-oil-infrastructure/)

