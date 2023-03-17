CATALYZING MOMENT | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
Julie Green The DOJ and Their Narrative is about to Collapse Delivered Feb 21, 2023 Received Feb 15, 2023
2:47-10:22
https://rumble.com/v2abj48-the-doj-and-their-narrative-is-about-to-collapse.html
Hank Kunneman Feb 16, 2023 Flash Point Pensacola FL
https://youtu.be/xrvsfZZ6RmI
Robin. Bullock Train Prophecy
https://youtu.be/_Drj7EafpS0
Robin Bullock Church International Feb 19, 2023
3:47:06-3:52:28
3:57:22-3:58:50
https://www.youtube.com/live/goXJAYMGLd8?feature=share
Robin Bullock 11th Hour Feb 21, 2023
1:08:30-1:10:32
1:21:50-1:24:42
1:25:04- 1:26:29
https://www.youtube.com/live/gy8JBQdty3g?feature=share
Donna Rigney Prophetic Report Feb 1, 2023
Supernatural Awakening
32:20-37:25
https://rumble.com/v272pdg-supernatural-awakening-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
Dutch Sheets Feb 16, 2023 Flashpoint Pensacola, FL
2:35:50-2:42:20
https://rumble.com/v29tcj4-flashpoint-live-pensacola-starting-at-7pm-ct.html
Psalm 23
Decrees for 2023 Julie Green – Text DECREES to 40509
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
