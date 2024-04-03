Pets in Love





April 2, 2024





I'm Too Ugly and Useless, Right? Poor Puppy Got a Tearful End After 2 Years

PLEASE, HELP SAVE A LIFE

Doesn't this happen in the world? For sick children to be lost ...

But it turned out that no one needed this baby...

He was born with a pet dog. The child was found to have a congenital defect - weak, twisted, turned-out front legs. He couldn’t move properly, but still didn’t understand why everyone looked at him with disgust? ⠀

And then the baby was sentenced to euthanasia.

But someone far away heard the prayers of a little soul. Volunteers found out about the accident and showed it to doctors. Unfortunately, with all the desire to help, local doctors were powerless to face such a pathology. ⠀





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAhshEuQfmM