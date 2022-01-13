© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DO YOU WANT TO KNOW? The Sun Will Micronova! (AGAIN)
Follow
0
Share
Report
289 views • January 13, 2022
The Sun Will Micronova, New Science, New Ice
Suspicious0bservers Daily Sun, Earth and Science News! Just Click our Name for More.
WATCH THOSE VIDEOS:
Earth Disaster Documentary: https://youtu.be/ihwoIlxHI3Q
You Don't Know Nova: https://youtu.be/t5udm3ObezM
VIDEO LINKS:
Local Bubble “Luck”: https://hubblesite.org/contents/news-...
A New Kind of Nova: https://www.iac.es/en/outreach/news/a...
Galactic Flares: https://ras.ac.uk/news-and-press/news...
Antarctic Shift: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4155...
DIVE DEEPER:
Response to ALL Detractors: https://youtu.be/aHBDF_3Dk_k
Free Versions of Our Peer-Reviewed Papers:
1) http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
2) http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Suspicious0bservers Daily Sun, Earth and Science News! Just Click our Name for More.
WATCH THOSE VIDEOS:
Earth Disaster Documentary: https://youtu.be/ihwoIlxHI3Q
You Don't Know Nova: https://youtu.be/t5udm3ObezM
VIDEO LINKS:
Local Bubble “Luck”: https://hubblesite.org/contents/news-...
A New Kind of Nova: https://www.iac.es/en/outreach/news/a...
Galactic Flares: https://ras.ac.uk/news-and-press/news...
Antarctic Shift: https://www.nature.com/articles/s4155...
DIVE DEEPER:
Response to ALL Detractors: https://youtu.be/aHBDF_3Dk_k
Free Versions of Our Peer-Reviewed Papers:
1) http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
2) http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.