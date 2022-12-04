Joseph Green: Conspiracy Theory is Political Analysis the State Doesn't Like

Joseph Green discusses parapolitics, deep politics, and conspiracy theory. He correctly observes that “if you don’t understand that the state killed JFK, and MLK, and RFK, and Malcolm X, and a whole lot of others besides, you’re never really going to fundamentally understand how the world works.” He explains how to be a conspiracy theorist and how not to be a conspiracy theorist! Conspiracy theory is simply political analysis that the State doesn’t like. If you're looking at things from the left-right paradigm, you're not going to get good analysis that way. It's more like we're dealing with competing mobsters.





About Joseph Green

Joseph Green is a parapolitical researcher who was affiliated with the Coalition on Political Assassinations from 2005 to 2014, when it ended due to John Judge's death. John was Joseph's mentor and deeply influences his work, as did his mentors, Mae Brussell and Penn Jones.





Joseph's work has appeared in Jim DiEugenio's KennedysandKing site (formerly Probe Magazine/CTKA) many times, in Kenn Thomas's Steamshovel Press, and Russ Baker's WhoWhatWhy, Op Ed News, the San Antonio Current, Out in SA Magazine, Garrison Magazine, Deep Truth Journal, and various other outlets.





