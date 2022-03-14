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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 5: "Don't Let Them Turn Your Home Into A Digital Concentration Camp" With Catherine Austin Fitts
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91 views • March 14, 2022
JANUARY 20, 2022 On this week‘s Financial Rebellion, Catherine and Carolyn offer more concrete strategies for viewers to fight back against the push toward centralized banking and vaccine passports. They emphasize community building, connecting to local farmers and hyper-local food sources, opting out of digitized financial transactions, using a fine-toothed comb when reading the terms and conditions of any new financial contract and asking simple but pointed questions of financial institutions. Catherine leaves viewers with the challenge to check on our neighbors and “invest in people” rather than the stock market.
Follow The Money: https://Home.solari.com/book-review-follow-the-money-a-citizens-guide-to-local-government
Sources of Fresh Food: https://Home.solari.com/finding-sources-of-fresh-food
Reflections on Our Future: https://Home.solari.com/reflections-on-our-future-december-2021
Turtle Forth: https://Home.solari.com/turtle-forth
Control is One Person at a Time: https://Home.solari.com/control-is-one-person-at-a-time
Anatomy of a Swat From a Lawyer's Perspective: https://Home.solari.com/blast-from-the-past-week-of-jan-17-2022-anatomy-of-a-swat-from-a-lawyers-perspective
Solari Circles: Take Action Together: https://Takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-take-action-together
Loosen Technology's Grip on Your Mind: https://Takeaction2021.solari.com/loosen-technologys-grip-on-your-mind
Solari Circles: Taking Action at the Local Level: https://Takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-taking-action-at-the-local-level
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
JANUARY 20, 2022
Follow The Money: https://Home.solari.com/book-review-follow-the-money-a-citizens-guide-to-local-government
Sources of Fresh Food: https://Home.solari.com/finding-sources-of-fresh-food
Reflections on Our Future: https://Home.solari.com/reflections-on-our-future-december-2021
Turtle Forth: https://Home.solari.com/turtle-forth
Control is One Person at a Time: https://Home.solari.com/control-is-one-person-at-a-time
Anatomy of a Swat From a Lawyer's Perspective: https://Home.solari.com/blast-from-the-past-week-of-jan-17-2022-anatomy-of-a-swat-from-a-lawyers-perspective
Solari Circles: Take Action Together: https://Takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-take-action-together
Loosen Technology's Grip on Your Mind: https://Takeaction2021.solari.com/loosen-technologys-grip-on-your-mind
Solari Circles: Taking Action at the Local Level: https://Takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-taking-action-at-the-local-level
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
JANUARY 20, 2022
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