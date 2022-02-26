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China Moving In Lock-Step with Russia as the World Focuses on Ukraine
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320 views • February 26, 2022
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Alex Jones breaks down China's move to expand into Taiwan as the world focuses on Russia's expansion into Ukraine.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-and-china-arent-the-natural-allies-many-assume-them-to-be/
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Alex Jones breaks down China's move to expand into Taiwan as the world focuses on Russia's expansion into Ukraine.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-and-china-arent-the-natural-allies-many-assume-them-to-be/
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar With Insurance You Can Eat!
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