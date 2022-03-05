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Never Before Seen Documents: Las Vegas Shooting Documents Prove multiple shooters
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43 views • March 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The 2017 Las Vegas shooting was one of the most devastating shootings in American history, and it was completely neglected by the divisive and corrupt media as it sullied their narratives and political schemes. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to reveal the details of the Las Vegas shooting, exposing the FBI’s foreknowledge of the disaster, and much more. The shooting resembled a terrorist attack in planning and characters involved; a terrorist attack which went completely unheard of, thanks to the lying media.
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa2x9-never-before-seen-documents-las-vegas-shooting-documents-prove-multiple-sho.html
The 2017 Las Vegas shooting was one of the most devastating shootings in American history, and it was completely neglected by the divisive and corrupt media as it sullied their narratives and political schemes. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to reveal the details of the Las Vegas shooting, exposing the FBI’s foreknowledge of the disaster, and much more. The shooting resembled a terrorist attack in planning and characters involved; a terrorist attack which went completely unheard of, thanks to the lying media.
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa2x9-never-before-seen-documents-las-vegas-shooting-documents-prove-multiple-sho.html
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