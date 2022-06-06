Getting the NFSC Recognized in the Near Future Would Be Very Hard. But We Must Keep Working Very Hard and We Must Make It Our Priority

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Steve Bannon: It’s an effort we have to undertake to get the New Federal State of China recognized within the near future. It’s going to be very difficult. But look at how many accomplishments the members of the New Federal State of China have finished in a year. So nothing can stop us. The only thing that can stop us is ourselves. Keep on working hard, good things will happen.