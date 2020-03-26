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Ford Has a Better Ventilator, MIT a Fast, Cheap Solution: Will Our FDA Masters Allow Either?
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16 views • March 26, 2020
Ford quickly comes up with ventilators that repurpose F150 seat coolers & MIT comes up with a $100 design that could replace $50,000 ventilators. But will our FDA masters allow them?
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