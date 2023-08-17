Happy New Day Inspirational Message 8.17.23!

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Today’s message is bringing awareness to the importance of
doing some thing that we don’t spend enough time doing and that is all about
our soul’s journey. It is important! Watch today’s video to discover what it is.
Please, enlighten others by sharing!
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS? One of my talents are giving those answers that also provides openings for your increased awareness and transcendence. You can now regularly get them LIVE with me and others, but you must join this group to do so. This is about you and your family as all benefits from being a part of this group!
STARTING SOON! Evolution of You – LIVE! JOIN! https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
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