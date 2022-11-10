The Inverse Holographic Projection System

May 8, 2020

MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] Additional Notes: The first and second Adams- the dual bulls/beasts/horsemen Saturn and Jupiter. Alcyone is commonly encoded as the 'mistress'/other woman/wh*re in comparison to the 'regular conjunctive partner' Venus. Here is example of the celestial interplay between Saturn, Venus and his distant lover Alcyone.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW2ql... Jupiter with his 'girlfriend' Venus and his rendezvous with the 'mother harlot' Alcyone at the end of the age. Alcyone's older original 'husband' depicted is Saturn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIjVu... Alcyone 'rides' through the night, upon both bodies of Jupiter and Saturn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py_-3... Alcyone/Lillith/Eve mounting Adam/Saturn in the beginning plays part at both Genesis timeline AND at Revelation in her role as the 'w-h-o-re' of Babylon' riding the beast Saturn- the cycles pertaining to the triune alpha unto omega circular bodies, including Jupiter converging/intercoursing throughout the end age events that see to the new dawn and a celestial 'changing of the guard' at the conclusion of the cycle- GL 'The Legend of Lilith: Adam's First Wife' https://www.learnreligions.com/legend... Number 4 attributed to Jupiter revealed blatantly in this film title- 'I AM Number 4', another human protagonist encoded archetype of Jupiter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dd-I...

DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, they will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their infinite experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any violation against or misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and Inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon

Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro: Oleg Byonic - One hour http://soundcloud.com/oleg-byonic http://olegbyonic.bandcamp.com