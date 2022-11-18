Create New Account
Did the US just get closer to the Russia, Ukraine war?
High Hopes
Published 10 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 18, 2022

The world held its breathe this week when a stray missile crossed into Poland — a NATO country. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy insisted the missile came from Russia, but other reports claim the opposite. Either way, with a NATO country now directly effected, did the U.S. become close to entering the war? Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT), joins Glenn to explain if America was ever close to joining the danger. Plus, Rep. Stewart explains why it wouldn’t make any sense for Vladimir Putin to involve NATO forces right now.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htteg1rNqPA

Keywords
current eventspoliticsrussiawarukraineglenn becknatomissilepolandzelenskychris stewart

