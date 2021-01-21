Part.2 Costco canceled my membership and Trespessed me just for not complying to face covering. Even thou I been peaceful

Hello Costco Support,

I have been member of Costco since 2017. I’m grateful to have business and shop at your store. This happened Yesterday on 1/20/21. Do to COVID Policy change, to wear a face mask or face shield to shop. I was approached by 4 members, I felt very intimidated. They asked me to put on a face covering. I have shown the members my Religious Examption Card and Medical Examption card Protected by Law. They called Head manager. Head Manager denied my rights, do to Covid policy change of Costcoand gave me option to wear or leave, or use special services. I denied, because of what I have shown to them. Also online doesn’t have all the option to shop. I replied that don’t need the special service. I feel to be harassed, I would like to shop. The Head manager asked me to walk with him to service desk because he is canceling my membership and called police to trespass me. I asked not to cancel my membership against my will. I’m still a member and I’m not trespassing a private business. I am a member of Costco. Tried to explain that any store that is doing business is a public acommendation but I also member of Costco have all the rights to be here. I asked to call sherif, because I feel to be harassed. The head manager called police. I walked out the store, it was cold, I had to wait for police to come. Police came, spoke with me, made a report. He walked in Costco store alone to speak to the head manager. Then Police officer Walked out, told me Costco canceled my membership and trespassed me to come to they’re location. If I do walk back in I will be taking to jail. We walked over to Auto Shop, the head manager gave me the replacement battery for my vehicle and money $120 for canceled membership. I plead not to cancel my membership. Still was against my will. I left the facility as instructed by police officer. I have been peaceful reasoning, but have been violated of Civil Rights and Constitution. Please review my requesting case.

This happened Yesterday Wednesday/20/21

Asking to have me untrespassed, Reinstate my Membership and rewards.

Best Regards, Thank you