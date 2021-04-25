I'M LOSING PATIENCE WITH THE ZOMBIES (DR. VERNON COLEMAN)

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“If I can pretend your mask works, the least you can do is pretend I'm wearing one."
Visit: https://www.vernoncoleman.org/ AND http://lightpaper.co.uk/
Transcripts of his banned videos are also on the .com website
(click on the 'Health' button, then see top of page).
"Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good" by Dr. Coleman
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
"Covid-19, The Greatest Hoax in History" by Dr. Coleman
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/issues/covid-19-the-greatest-hoax-in-history
Alan Watt - World Bank Document Admits COVID Crisis Will Continue to at least 2025
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MKozFjVftNE/
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Also see:
The Masque
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T7Y3CEEx7X5q/
The Twilight Zone - The Masks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BerFQILAlsym/
How to Lawfully Avoid Masks, Tests and Quarantines During Travel - Prof. Dolores Cahill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cTPrnOrC4qUw/
Facemask Pandemic - How MUZZLES are Killing the Human Spirit
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1VfrkakGUXsM/
Source Video:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/i-039-m-losing-patience-with-the-zombies_XqoCT4bfyK3XkJ7.html