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"Now our battle is in Azerbaijan" Syrian imam recruits people to fight in Karabakh
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12 views • October 09, 2020
The unnamed imam, who is believed to be speaking in the Afrin region of northwestern Syria, can be seen urging a crowd of men to go and fight with Azerbaijan against the Armenian forces in Karabakh.
“Now our battle is in Azerbaijan,” the imam says, pointing out that their previous task was in “Bilad Al-Sham” (Levant).
source article:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/now-our-battle-is-in-azerbaijan-syrian-imam-recruits-people-to-fight-in-karabakh-video/
“Now our battle is in Azerbaijan,” the imam says, pointing out that their previous task was in “Bilad Al-Sham” (Levant).
source article:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/now-our-battle-is-in-azerbaijan-syrian-imam-recruits-people-to-fight-in-karabakh-video/
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