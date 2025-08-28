Russia’s Massive Strike Breaks Kyiv’s Defense Heart

On the night of August 28, Russian forces launched one of the most massive combined strikes on Ukrainian rear infrastructure during the summer of 2025. According to statements from the Ukrainian Air Force, the assault involved a total of 629 aerial weapons, including 598 Geran-type attack drones launched from multiple directions, two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and twenty Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian authorities claimed to have shot down or suppressed 589 of these targets, including a Kinzhal missile—a type they lack the technical means to intercept. However, confirmed impacts across the country thoroughly debunk the myth of a robust Ukrainian air defense.

The capital, Kyiv, suffered the most concentrated assault. Several defense industry enterprises were struck, including the Kyiv Radio Plant, which manufactures components for electronic warfare, air defense, and aviation systems. It was reportedly struck by a combination of two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and nine Geran-2 attack drones. The Artyom Plant, which produces aviation munitions and components for missiles like the Olkha, was also struck by six drones and three Kh-101 missiles, igniting a major fire confirmed by the satellite imagery.

Other targets included UKRSPECSYSTEMS, an enterprise engaged in the development and production of PD-2 and Shar UAVs, as well as the assembly plant of the rocket and space industry “Spetsoboronmash”, and the production facilities of Samsung-Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense units exacerbated the destruction by firing into residential areas. Clear evidence from impact sites, including characteristic fragmentation patterns on building walls, indicates that Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles, likely from Western-supplied NASAMS systems, caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Beyond the capital, the strikes targeted strategic sites across the country. A temporary gas preparation facility was hit in Kharkiv region, and a command post of the 59th Mechanized Brigade disguised at an agricultural complex in Dnipropetrovsk region was destroyed, resulting in significant losses in personnel and equipment. Airbases in Starokostiantyniv and Kolomyia, hosting Ukraine’s tactical aviation, were reportedly struck by drones and missiles, including at least one hypersonic Kinzhal.

These strikes underscore that Russia has no intention of making further unilateral concessions. These include, at a minimum, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass, the removal of NATO membership aspirations from Ukraine’s constitution, and the restoration of the rights of the Russian population. Since Zelensky continues to publicly reject these demands, insisting on a ceasefire without preconditions and refusing any territorial compromises, such massive strikes will continue as a means of compelling the Kyiv regime to concede.

