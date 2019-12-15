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Sick Depopulation Mentality Behind the Georgia Guidestones
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80 views • December 15, 2019
Whether or not this interview is a Psychological Operation is NOT the issue. The issue is the MINDSET and this mindset is 100% compatible with the Georgia Guidestones. If you don't believe by now that there is a mission to wipe out 14/15 of the world's population, you need to EDUCATE YOURSELF and BE YOUR OWN EXPERT. Efforts to sort out who this "interviewee" got me to these two links:
https://www.vintage-ip.com/team/abe-finkelstein/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhKNlZPewcc
Download the full Interview as an MP3 file
ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/RabbiAbrahamFinkelstein-Full.mp3
Or a Zip file with Interview with Finklestein in 6 parts ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/PastorWickstronAndRabbiFinkelstein.zip
Or Individual parts of the interview
ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_1_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_2_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_3_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_4_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_5_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_6_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3
Synagogue of Satan
https://godsunchosen.wordpress.com/jew-ish-coverups/
Be your own expert
https://stoplookthink.com/
http://educate-yourself.org/
SunTrust Zerohedge Article, INCREDIBLE levels of FRAUD
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/suntrust-one-got-away-it
SGT Report (Horrific report on Organ Harvesting)
https://youtube.com/watch?v=UWqNhnflWFA
https://www.vintage-ip.com/team/abe-finkelstein/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhKNlZPewcc
Download the full Interview as an MP3 file
ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/RabbiAbrahamFinkelstein-Full.mp3
Or a Zip file with Interview with Finklestein in 6 parts ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/PastorWickstronAndRabbiFinkelstein.zip
Or Individual parts of the interview
ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_1_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_2_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_3_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_4_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_5_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3 ftp://ftp.bestsmallcountry.ie/public_html/audio/part_6_6_-_pastor_wickstrom_and_rabbi_finkelstein_-_the_lying_jews.flv.mp3
Synagogue of Satan
https://godsunchosen.wordpress.com/jew-ish-coverups/
Be your own expert
https://stoplookthink.com/
http://educate-yourself.org/
SunTrust Zerohedge Article, INCREDIBLE levels of FRAUD
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/suntrust-one-got-away-it
SGT Report (Horrific report on Organ Harvesting)
https://youtube.com/watch?v=UWqNhnflWFA
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