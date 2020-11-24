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37) "Tell me the truth" by Olga Sheean
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58 views • November 24, 2020
"Tell me the truth" by Olga Sheean | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 04/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsmugjWITz0
PAY ATTENTION, contrary to what is stated in the video:
"YOU ARE NOT GOD" - You're just a bit of its expression, but you are so needed. Be the best you can and, pray for blessedness.
Olga Sheean: What is the deeper truth?
https://olgasheean.com/tell-me-the-truth-video/
In a world of rampant corruption, political spin and countless self-deceptions, the simple truth seems almost irrelevant. Yet there is a deeper truth that holds the key to human evolution …and to our continued existence. Armed with this truth, we can do anything, but we first need to know it is there and what it means. Profoundly thought-provoking and elegantly wise, Tell Me the Truth is an inspiration for heavy hearts and jaded minds. It challenges you to re-assess your life, question your choices, ponder your own humanity and reflect on who you really are. For free downloadable poster with all the concepts shown in the video, go to:
https://olgasheean.com/tell-me/
PAY ATTENTION, contrary to what is stated in the video:
"YOU ARE NOT GOD" - You're just a bit of its expression, but you are so needed. Be the best you can and, pray for blessedness.
Olga Sheean: What is the deeper truth?
https://olgasheean.com/tell-me-the-truth-video/
In a world of rampant corruption, political spin and countless self-deceptions, the simple truth seems almost irrelevant. Yet there is a deeper truth that holds the key to human evolution …and to our continued existence. Armed with this truth, we can do anything, but we first need to know it is there and what it means. Profoundly thought-provoking and elegantly wise, Tell Me the Truth is an inspiration for heavy hearts and jaded minds. It challenges you to re-assess your life, question your choices, ponder your own humanity and reflect on who you really are. For free downloadable poster with all the concepts shown in the video, go to:
https://olgasheean.com/tell-me/
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