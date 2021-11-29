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[URGENT] Roadmap for Prosecuting COVID Crimes: Interview with Francis A. Boyle
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260 views • November 29, 2021
S.O.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4ltPJxsGGNS/
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/28/covid-prosecution-strategy.aspx
transcript: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-FrancisABoyle-TheFrankenshot-UsingtheLawtoChaseThoseResponsibleforHarmingtheAmericanPeople.pdf
Summary of Action Steps
To reiterate the central thesis, Boyle suggests organizing locally to find people willing, as a group, to call on your local, elected district attorney to convene a grand jury and indict the individuals suspected of being involved in the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and those responsible for the COVID shots.
To identify your local district attorney, you can do an online search or simply look up the name up on your most recent ballot.
“That's the beauty of this. You elected these people and they are accountable to you,” Boyle says. “You pay their salaries and you can dis-elect them if they don't do what you want them to do.
So, you need a core of people in your community to go in, personally, for a talk face to face. You set up a meeting, you go in, you talk to this person, you can bring in the books, you can bring in my lecture, you can bring in this video and say, ‘We want you to convene a grand jury and present this evidence.’
Of course, it will be for the grand jury to decide whether or not to return an indictment for murder and conspiracy to commit murder against anyone. If the grand jury doesn't return an indictment, well they don't.
But an old saying goes that a prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich if the prosecutor wants to. I think the prosecutor at that point will say, ‘OK, I'll look into this.’ They've got staff; they can get together the evidence and convene the grand jury.”
Remember, you need to connect with the prosecutors personally. An email campaign won’t get you anywhere in this scenario. Hopefully you can also identify individuals in your local community who are eloquent, articulate and knowledgeable about the facts.
Urgent Action Required
In closing, Boyle says:
“We have to act immediately — as soon as possible — to stop this Nazi insanity that is being imposed on the American people by the Biden administration. They know what they're doing. Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, was behind me at Harvard Law School and he was president Obama's Ebola czar. Obama too was behind me at Harvard Law School.
Klain personally handled the cover-up of the fact that the Black West African Ebola pandemic started by the testing of experimental Ebola vaccines — in violation of the Nuremberg Code of Medical Experimentation — that came out of the United States government's own BSL 4.
Klain covered all that up for Obama and he is now Biden's chief of staff, so that is a very dangerous situation. This guy knows exactly what he is doing. He has done it before.”
Following this interview, Boyle gave several others, in which he pointed out that the “Frankenshot” mandates are a Nuremberg crime against humanity. He told me:
“Now, with the booster campaign, I can only conclude that we are seeing Frankenshot genocide against the American people.” The Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin is known for having coined the term “genocide,” which refers not only to the physical killing of a people but also includes the slow, intentional destruction of a nation or ethnic group. As explained by Lemkin:
“Generally speaking, genocide does not necessarily mean the immediate destruction of a nation, except when accomplished by mass killings of all members of a nation.
It is intended rather to signify a coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves.
The objectives of such a plan would be the disintegration of the political and social institutions, of culture, language, national feelings, religion, and the economic existence of national groups, and the destruction of the personal security, liberty, health, dignity, and even the lives of the individuals belonging to such groups.
Genocide is directed against the national group as an entity, and the actions involved are directed against individuals, not in their individual capacity, but as members of the national group.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4ltPJxsGGNS/
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/28/covid-prosecution-strategy.aspx
transcript: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-FrancisABoyle-TheFrankenshot-UsingtheLawtoChaseThoseResponsibleforHarmingtheAmericanPeople.pdf
Summary of Action Steps
To reiterate the central thesis, Boyle suggests organizing locally to find people willing, as a group, to call on your local, elected district attorney to convene a grand jury and indict the individuals suspected of being involved in the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and those responsible for the COVID shots.
To identify your local district attorney, you can do an online search or simply look up the name up on your most recent ballot.
“That's the beauty of this. You elected these people and they are accountable to you,” Boyle says. “You pay their salaries and you can dis-elect them if they don't do what you want them to do.
So, you need a core of people in your community to go in, personally, for a talk face to face. You set up a meeting, you go in, you talk to this person, you can bring in the books, you can bring in my lecture, you can bring in this video and say, ‘We want you to convene a grand jury and present this evidence.’
Of course, it will be for the grand jury to decide whether or not to return an indictment for murder and conspiracy to commit murder against anyone. If the grand jury doesn't return an indictment, well they don't.
But an old saying goes that a prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich if the prosecutor wants to. I think the prosecutor at that point will say, ‘OK, I'll look into this.’ They've got staff; they can get together the evidence and convene the grand jury.”
Remember, you need to connect with the prosecutors personally. An email campaign won’t get you anywhere in this scenario. Hopefully you can also identify individuals in your local community who are eloquent, articulate and knowledgeable about the facts.
Urgent Action Required
In closing, Boyle says:
“We have to act immediately — as soon as possible — to stop this Nazi insanity that is being imposed on the American people by the Biden administration. They know what they're doing. Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, was behind me at Harvard Law School and he was president Obama's Ebola czar. Obama too was behind me at Harvard Law School.
Klain personally handled the cover-up of the fact that the Black West African Ebola pandemic started by the testing of experimental Ebola vaccines — in violation of the Nuremberg Code of Medical Experimentation — that came out of the United States government's own BSL 4.
Klain covered all that up for Obama and he is now Biden's chief of staff, so that is a very dangerous situation. This guy knows exactly what he is doing. He has done it before.”
Following this interview, Boyle gave several others, in which he pointed out that the “Frankenshot” mandates are a Nuremberg crime against humanity. He told me:
“Now, with the booster campaign, I can only conclude that we are seeing Frankenshot genocide against the American people.” The Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin is known for having coined the term “genocide,” which refers not only to the physical killing of a people but also includes the slow, intentional destruction of a nation or ethnic group. As explained by Lemkin:
“Generally speaking, genocide does not necessarily mean the immediate destruction of a nation, except when accomplished by mass killings of all members of a nation.
It is intended rather to signify a coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves.
The objectives of such a plan would be the disintegration of the political and social institutions, of culture, language, national feelings, religion, and the economic existence of national groups, and the destruction of the personal security, liberty, health, dignity, and even the lives of the individuals belonging to such groups.
Genocide is directed against the national group as an entity, and the actions involved are directed against individuals, not in their individual capacity, but as members of the national group.”
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