Federal Judge Rules Against Vaccine Mandate, 3672

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the medical aspect of the coup.



First of all, my appearance. I had some dental surgery to rebuild my entire upper arch on Tuesday. All of my top teeth were removed and 4 implants inserted and a temporary set of teeth installed in one day.



Although this looks terrible, but actually, I’m in no pain.



Ok, now the latest.



A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against one of the nation’s newest colleges of osteopathic medicine which required that all medical students get a COVID vaccination.



Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, known as VCOM, had required all students to get a vaccination before enrolling.



According to a story posted by the Gateway Pundit late last night, U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana blocked the college from mandating COVID vaccines or putting restrictions on unvaccinated students.





Three second-year osteopathic students initially filed the federal lawsuit claiming that the school had placed excessive restrictions on them for claiming they had a religious exception from complying to the vax mandate.



Judge Doughty agreed saying that forcing compliance with the vax mandate will cause “irreparable harm” to the students.



“Restrictions that keep students from completing their curriculum defeats the purpose of having the right of dissent.”



Louisiana’s Attorney General, Jeff Landry agreed:



“Even during a pandemic, we must protect the rights of our citizens. I’m pleased with the court’s decision and glad these students can focus on what’s important: their education.”



Even more than that, enhancing the human immune system is a basic tenet of osteopathy – quite the opposite of Dr. Grouchy medicine – of ever-increasing human dependence on expensive vaccines and their inevitable cavalcade of boosters.



For an osteopathic school to have so lost its way in this mire of anti-natural, anti-transparent, medicine, is a sour disappointment to say the least.



Why are they not standing firm in this, the day that this nation so needs osteopathic principles? This is the time when they could really make a difference - a sparkling star of medical truth!



This is a disappointing fail for VCOM in particular – one of the relatively new osteopathic schools supposedly founded solidly on the original guiding principles of founder Andrew Taylor Still, D.O.



Today I reached out to both the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine and the American Academy of Osteopathy for an estimate of what percentage of Osteopathic colleges have implemented vaccine mandates for students but at the end of this day have gotten no responses.



Again, this is osteopathy’s opportunity to help reset the medical ship of state on course by taking an open-minded look at the growing mountain of data put forth by Frontline doctors and many other groups about the COVID pandemic.



I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.