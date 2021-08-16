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Aug 16, 2021 - Situation Woo Update | Clif_High
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240 views • August 17, 2021
Clif_high on fire like never before :0)
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eePDKvhz0qkP/
For more details:
Also this one 3274. The REASON Our Bonds Cannot Fund the RV http://annavonreitz.com/bondscantfundrv.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Article-3119-Additional-Issues-for-The-International-Court-of-Justice-Blood-Money-16-The-RV.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Article-2345.-What-RV.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Article-2581-Chinese-Elders.-Yeah-Right.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Article-835-Global-Currency-Reset-Comment-for-January-2018.pdf
Exposing the Fraud and bringing forth the Remedy.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eePDKvhz0qkP/
For more details:
Also this one 3274. The REASON Our Bonds Cannot Fund the RV http://annavonreitz.com/bondscantfundrv.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Article-3119-Additional-Issues-for-The-International-Court-of-Justice-Blood-Money-16-The-RV.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Article-2345.-What-RV.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Article-2581-Chinese-Elders.-Yeah-Right.pdf
https://searchannavonreitz.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Article-835-Global-Currency-Reset-Comment-for-January-2018.pdf
Exposing the Fraud and bringing forth the Remedy.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
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