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🎵Brother Louie
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Blues rock with a shuffle feel, Distorted electric guitars play rhythmic power chords and bluesy lead fills, A walking bassline follows the chord progression, Drums feature a prominent snare backbeat and active hi-hat work, Male lead vocals are gritty and energetic, supported by group backing vocals in a call-and-response style, The arrangement includes a classic rock organ providing sustained harmonic support and a blues-inflected electric guitar solo with heavy vibrato and string bends, 124 BPM, Key of A Major, 4/4 time signature

[Intro]
[crowd cheering, rhythmic handclaps]
[distorted electric guitar riff, walking bass, shuffle drums]

[Chorus]
[male lead vocals with group backing vocals]
Louie Louie, Louie Louie [organ enters]
Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye
Louie Louie, Louie Louie
Louie Louie, you're gonna cry

[Verse 1]
She was black as the night [guitar fill]
And she was white as the light
And she was danger, danger when you taste brown sugar
You've been in love all night
And nothing ever felt so good
Louie, as best as he could
Took her home to meet mama and papa
He knew just where he stood

[Chorus]
Louie Louie, Louie Louie
Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye
Louie Louie, Louie Louie
Louie Louie, you're gonna cry

[Guitar Solo]
[distorted electric guitar solo with bluesy bends and rapid pentatonic runs]
[organ swells]

[Verse 2]
And he stood in the night
Knowing what's wrong is right
He took her home to meet mama and papa
Man, they had a terrible fight
Now Louie, he called for the saint
He was wishing that it was a train
Makes no difference if you're black or white
As long as you know what I mean
And they say

[Chorus]
Louie Louie, Louie Louie
Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye
Louie Louie, Louie Louie
Louie Louie, you're gonna cry

[Guitar Solo 2]
[high-pitched electric guitar soloing]
[drum fills]

[Chorus]
Louie Louie, Louie Louie
Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye
Louie Louie, Louie Louie
Louie Louie, you're gonna cry

[Outro]
Louie Louie, you're gonna cry
Louie Louie, you're gonna cry
Louie Louie, you're gonna cry [vocal sustain]
[final drum hit, crowd cheering]

Keywords
blues rock with a shuffle feeldistorted electric guitars play rhythmic power chords and bluesy lead fillsa walking bassline follows the chord progressiondrums feature a prominent snare backbeat and active hi-hat workmale lead vocals are gritty and energeticsupported by group backing vocals in a call-and-response stylethe arrangement includes a classic rock organ providing sustained harmonic support and a
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