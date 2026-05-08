🎵Brother Louie

Blues rock with a shuffle feel, Distorted electric guitars play rhythmic power chords and bluesy lead fills, A walking bassline follows the chord progression, Drums feature a prominent snare backbeat and active hi-hat work, Male lead vocals are gritty and energetic, supported by group backing vocals in a call-and-response style, The arrangement includes a classic rock organ providing sustained harmonic support and a blues-inflected electric guitar solo with heavy vibrato and string bends, 124 BPM, Key of A Major, 4/4 time signature

[Intro]

[crowd cheering, rhythmic handclaps]

[distorted electric guitar riff, walking bass, shuffle drums]



[Chorus]

[male lead vocals with group backing vocals]

Louie Louie, Louie Louie [organ enters]

Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye

Louie Louie, Louie Louie

Louie Louie, you're gonna cry



[Verse 1]

She was black as the night [guitar fill]

And she was white as the light

And she was danger, danger when you taste brown sugar

You've been in love all night

And nothing ever felt so good

Louie, as best as he could

Took her home to meet mama and papa

He knew just where he stood



[Chorus]

Louie Louie, Louie Louie

Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye

Louie Louie, Louie Louie

Louie Louie, you're gonna cry



[Guitar Solo]

[distorted electric guitar solo with bluesy bends and rapid pentatonic runs]

[organ swells]



[Verse 2]

And he stood in the night

Knowing what's wrong is right

He took her home to meet mama and papa

Man, they had a terrible fight

Now Louie, he called for the saint

He was wishing that it was a train

Makes no difference if you're black or white

As long as you know what I mean

And they say



[Chorus]

Louie Louie, Louie Louie

Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye

Louie Louie, Louie Louie

Louie Louie, you're gonna cry



[Guitar Solo 2]

[high-pitched electric guitar soloing]

[drum fills]



[Chorus]

Louie Louie, Louie Louie

Louie Louie, Louie Lou-eye

Louie Louie, Louie Louie

Louie Louie, you're gonna cry



[Outro]

Louie Louie, you're gonna cry

Louie Louie, you're gonna cry

Louie Louie, you're gonna cry [vocal sustain]

[final drum hit, crowd cheering]

