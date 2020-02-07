BROOKS AGNEW: THE SCIENCE OF MANIFESTATION, TRAVEL TO INNER EARTH

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I interview prolific author, scientist and entrepreneur Brooks Agnew about the Science of Manifestation and other areas of his endeavors, including his plans to take an expedition to the North Pole in search of an opening to Inner Earth
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
http://projectcamelot.tv