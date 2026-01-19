Why Bishop Schneider Says Women Should NOT Serve at Mass ✅

Bishop Athanasius Schneider offers a clear and uncompromising defense of apostolic tradition, arguing that women and girls should not serve as lectors or altar servers during Holy Mass. He explains that this practice, which began with “altar girls,” is a form of liturgical feminism that introduces a dangerous and logical progression toward the female priesthood, a path already demonstrated by the Anglican Church, which now has a “Lady Archbishop of Canterbury.”





Bishop Schneider appeals directly to Catholic women, urging them to reflect on the example of Our Lady, who, in her profound humility and modesty, would never have served at the altar. He calls for women to embrace their true, God-given mission: to be the “loving heart” of the Church, offering maternal and spiritual support rather than performing liturgical roles reserved for men.





Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-schneiders-warning-novus-ordo-cannot-continue-as-is/