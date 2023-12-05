Create New Account
Analyzing the Cabal, Inclusive Capitalism, COP28, Henry Kissinger, and American Oligarchs: Connecting the Dots - Mel K; WHY is Gold going up? - Dr. Kirk Elliott | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
Published 14 hours ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you!



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900



FOR ALL GRAPHICS USED OR AVAILABLE FROM MEL:

► Text MEL to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com

Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv



To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://flyover.live/media/series/wj58n7q/the-one-thing-with-mel-k



