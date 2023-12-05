Analyzing the Cabal, Inclusive Capitalism, COP28, Henry Kissinger, and American Oligarchs: Connecting the Dots - Mel K; WHY is Gold going up? - Dr. Kirk Elliott | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you!









To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900









FOR ALL GRAPHICS USED OR AVAILABLE FROM MEL:

► Text MEL to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com

Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv









To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://flyover.live/media/series/wj58n7q/the-one-thing-with-mel-k









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: http





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 2bcddbeaa8ab022f







