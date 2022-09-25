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Sunday Long Live Radio 📻 Rea Racks 'Em Up
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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1 view • September 25, 2022

Do you remember the woodshop teacher with the big ass rack?

I think he's TROLLING: https://i.imgur.com/uUB18wx.jpg

The following was originally crafted by my bud; I simply pulled a grammar Nazi bit on it:

The (((homosexual banking mafia))) have destroyed the favorite place he worked at - school. So, now he is fighting back with their own political weapons aimed against them. The board knows he is "not serious"; but can't differentiate him in their accepted narrative, as their definitions are too broad... the very same definitions they used to train the goyimzes to accept this unnatural behavior in the first place.

So, the board either has to admit that their stance was shit and that they are hypocrites and trans-phobes, or they will have to let the dude operate and continue red-pilling his students. 💊 🐸

https://gab.com/CANST/posts/109053693974426784 - more context available

Ed the Bear was out hunting moose, so Nanza stepped in; Joss the BOSS and the CONSPIRATORIUM [Lep and Jamie] made an appearance this week

Here's a Link To The "Conspiratorium Consultants" Lep & Jami. https://player.fm/series/3364675

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wbn324rea bowwtfrsunday long livejoss the bossnanzaed the bearsllrthe conspiratoriumnipplegateepic troll
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