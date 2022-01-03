The Pfizer Trial Report that got Dr Malone Banned on Twitter. Permanently.

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The Canadian Covid Care Alliance released an incredible video of the Pfizer 6 month data which shows that Pfizer’s COVID-19 inoculations cause more illness than they prevent. Plus, an overview of the Pfizer trial flaws in both design and execution.
Here is the presentation of Pfizer's own 6 month report that got Dr. Robert Malone censored off Twitter for daring to publish it. Make sure this video goes viral. #DistributionByProxy #MoreHarmThanGood
BREAKING: Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more.
For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
This is a Must Watch and please "Share This" with your Family and Friends.
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
#CCCA #MOREHARMTHANGOOD