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Eva Bartlett: Veteran of the CIA & State Department, Larry C Johnson, on Ukraine, Donbass & Russia (MIRRORED)
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291 views • May 29, 2022
Eva Bartlett: Veteran of the CIA & State Department, Larry C Johnson, on Ukraine, Donbass & Russia (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/UHIap72SViY
I recently spoke with Larry C Johnson, formerly with the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. Larry provided training to the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years.
See his bio: https://sonar21.com/about-larry/
RELATED LINKS:
*Larry on James Kuntsler's podcast
https://kunstler.com/podcast/kunstlercast-358-a-conversation-about-ukraine-with-larry-c-johnson/
-The Military Situation In The Ukraine
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/
-Here’s what I found at the reported ‘mass grave’ near Mariupol https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/heres-what-i-found-at-the-reported-mass-grave-near-mariupol/
-Andrei Martyanov, Russian military expert
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
-I’m on a ‘hit list’ Kiev allows to silence dissent & journalism. That’s all you need to know about Ukrainian ‘democracy’
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/06/12/im-on-a-hit-list-kiev-allows-to-silence-dissent-journalism-thats-all-you-need-to-know-about-ukrainian-democracy/
-The Red Line and the Rat Line Seymour M. Hersh on Obama, Erdoğan and the Syrian rebels
https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v36/n08/seymour-m.-hersh/the-red-line-and-the-rat-line
*Ghost of Kiev hoax
https://kotaku.com/ghost-kyiv-russia-ukraine-invasion-viral-video-fake-pc-1848598266?utm_campaign=Kotaku&;utm_content=1645893233&utm_medium=SocialMarketing&utm_source=twitter
*Bucha hoax
https://waronfakes.com/bucha/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8moZ7S4voe4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hGmc4UGfWs
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/04/06/its-obvious-who-gains-from-bucha-massacre-but-there-hardly-any-media-left-to-say-it/
-Fallujah: The Hidden Massacre (US war crimes)
https://documentaryheaven.com/fallujah-the-hidden-massacre/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3177876/
*Douma hoax
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/429349-syrians-tell-terrorists-white-helmets/
https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1397901080864858114
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/UHIap72SViY
I recently spoke with Larry C Johnson, formerly with the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. Larry provided training to the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years.
See his bio: https://sonar21.com/about-larry/
RELATED LINKS:
*Larry on James Kuntsler's podcast
https://kunstler.com/podcast/kunstlercast-358-a-conversation-about-ukraine-with-larry-c-johnson/
-The Military Situation In The Ukraine
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/
-Here’s what I found at the reported ‘mass grave’ near Mariupol https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/heres-what-i-found-at-the-reported-mass-grave-near-mariupol/
-Andrei Martyanov, Russian military expert
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
-I’m on a ‘hit list’ Kiev allows to silence dissent & journalism. That’s all you need to know about Ukrainian ‘democracy’
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/06/12/im-on-a-hit-list-kiev-allows-to-silence-dissent-journalism-thats-all-you-need-to-know-about-ukrainian-democracy/
-The Red Line and the Rat Line Seymour M. Hersh on Obama, Erdoğan and the Syrian rebels
https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v36/n08/seymour-m.-hersh/the-red-line-and-the-rat-line
*Ghost of Kiev hoax
https://kotaku.com/ghost-kyiv-russia-ukraine-invasion-viral-video-fake-pc-1848598266?utm_campaign=Kotaku&;utm_content=1645893233&utm_medium=SocialMarketing&utm_source=twitter
*Bucha hoax
https://waronfakes.com/bucha/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8moZ7S4voe4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hGmc4UGfWs
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/04/06/its-obvious-who-gains-from-bucha-massacre-but-there-hardly-any-media-left-to-say-it/
-Fallujah: The Hidden Massacre (US war crimes)
https://documentaryheaven.com/fallujah-the-hidden-massacre/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3177876/
*Douma hoax
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/429349-syrians-tell-terrorists-white-helmets/
https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1397901080864858114
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