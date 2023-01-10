Create New Account
Try Planting These Crops if You Want to Harvest Quickly
If you want to harvest fruits without investing too much time, try planting these! 👇

In this video, horticulturist Dr. Eric Thomas Stafne, an Extension and Research Professor at Mississippi State University, whose research focuses on Mississippi's primary fruit crops, shares which crops grow and bear fruits fastest:

According to Dr. Stafne, blueberries, raspberries, blueberries, and grapes are some of the FASTEST growing crops you can grow. 🍇

