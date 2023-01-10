Try Planting These Crops if You Want to Harvest Quickly

If you want to harvest fruits without investing too much time, try planting these! 👇
In this video, horticulturist Dr. Eric Thomas Stafne, an Extension and Research Professor at Mississippi State University, whose research focuses on Mississippi's primary fruit crops, shares which crops grow and bear fruits fastest:
According to Dr. Stafne, blueberries, raspberries, blueberries, and grapes are some of the FASTEST growing crops you can grow. 🍇
Check out the website in my profile to learn more.
