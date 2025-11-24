Socialism is Communism in Slow Motion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode exposes how the Fabian Society, Socialism, and modern technocracy have quietly reshaped the West through engineered culture, psychological operations, weaponized schooling, mass media control, and the rise of AI driven prediction systems. We discuss the Communist Manifesto, creation of the Beatles, 9/11, and Silicon Valley’s handoff of technology to China. We show how education, economics, morality, and even religion were infiltrated through a slow, deliberate takeover strategy documented by the insiders themselves. The push continues for centralized global management.
