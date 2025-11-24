BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Socialism is Communism in Slow Motion
Crrow777 Radio
77 followers
22 views • 1 day ago

This episode exposes how the Fabian Society, Socialism, and modern technocracy have quietly reshaped the West through engineered culture, psychological operations, weaponized schooling, mass media control, and the rise of AI driven prediction systems. We discuss the Communist Manifesto, creation of the Beatles, 9/11, and Silicon Valley’s handoff of technology to China. We show how education, economics, morality, and even religion were infiltrated through a slow, deliberate takeover strategy documented by the insiders themselves. The push continues for centralized global management.


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - EPISODE 575 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/575-socialism-is-communism-in-slow-motion/


FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777

Keywords
politicsworldeducationmind controlcommunismtechnologysocialismcontrolhistorynewordersurveillancetechnocracy
