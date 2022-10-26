Explaining the Faith - Halloween, All Saints & All Souls Day

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Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live on Oct 31, 2020 Join Fr. Chris Alar as he "unearths" the true meaning of Halloween and discusses what we have to do for All Saints and All Souls Day.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4Tbi7T18EA