Explaining the Faith - Halloween, All Saints & All Souls Day
Published a month ago |
Fr. Chris Alar


Streamed live on Oct 31, 2020 Join Fr. Chris Alar as he "unearths" the true meaning of Halloween and discusses what we have to do for All Saints and All Souls Day.

Support Our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4Tbi7T18EA

christianreligioncatholichalloweenfr chris alarall saintsall souls

