© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The REAL EVIL Two Heads Of The Same Coin
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • September 23, 2020
Dr.Shiva makes a valid point that nobody is talking about, which is the REAL EVIL - the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment; the true enemies opposing the Revolution for Truth, Freedom and Health.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.