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Episode 357: National Religion - Political Sex Enabled By the 1st Amendment
Samuel Adams Returns
Samuel Adams Returns
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21 views • July 16, 2022

Full description and references at: https://bit.ly/3REv4Va

Political sex is the vanguard of despotism that has given us a National Religion contrary to the Constitutional intent of the 1st Amendment. In Rome and other pagan cultures before Jesus the Christ, ‘exercising absolute power, especially in a cruel and oppressive way1 (despotism) was the norm.

By the way Evangelicals, Welcome to the theocracy that you feared. A National Religion and it ain’t the ‘end times’ … it is bad theology, lazy pulpit teaching and lazy ignorance of responsibility as a citizen of a Constitutional Republic.

This week is the beginning of a series on the National Religion. In the second segment I relate how the mental health industry since 1940’s, under the leadership of Dr. G. Brock Chisholm, the first head World Federation of Mental Health, planned the moral decline of these United States. In the third segment I take a deeper dive into Roman political sexuality and specifically into the demise of the Bacchanalia Affair of 186 BCE. As mentioned in the article about the Bacchants, the Roman empire viewed Christians as the same cultish ilk, which initiated and set up the persecution of Christians in the empire.

National Religion - Holy Sex (read complete posting at: https://bit.ly/3REv4Va)


1Apple Dictionary: des·pot·ism | ˈdespəˌtizəm | noun | the exercise of absolute power, especially in a cruel and oppressive way.

Keywords
mental healthnational religionpolitical sexualitysex in politicsroman paganismsex and politicsmental health destructive agentmental health against morality
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