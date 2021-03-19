Απομνημονεύματα Θεόδωρου Κολοκοτρώνη.

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Το ηχητικό ντουκουμέντο είναι, από την Δανειστική Βιβλιοθήκη, Ομιλούντων Βιβλίων, Του Φάρου Τυφλών Της Ελλάδος.
Ο Θεόδωρος Κολοκοτρώνης, υπαγορεύει στον Γεώργιο Τερτσέτη, τα συμβάντα της πολυτάραχης πορείας του, από τα 1770 έως τα 1836.
Διαβάζει η Αθηνά Τσάση.