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140 of 141 Hospitalized Got COVID Jab
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271 views • August 11, 2021
But wait, that can't be possible. Fauci says 99% of Delta Variant deaths are the "unvaccinated!" I wonder what the 140 who got the jab are thinking about their COVID Bizarro World predicament. Those who trust the CDC and Fauci are part of the problem. People who lie like Fauci and those who mandate an experimental jab in violation of the Nuremberg Code are just as evil as NAZI SS. They must be stopped, judged, and sentenced for their crimes. www.hudok.info
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