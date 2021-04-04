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Dr Mike Yeadon, PCR Tests, Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’
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2373 views • April 04, 2021
Former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon discusses his thoughts as to why the lockdown was a mistake, and why the government strategies to manage the pandemic are only making things worse.
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It’s ‘entirely possible’ vaccine campaigns ‘will be used for massive-scale depopulation’: Former Pfizer VP. -Mike Yeadon
lbry://Mike-Yeadon-Unlocked#0
It’s ‘entirely possible’ vaccine campaigns ‘will be used for massive-scale depopulation’: Former Pfizer VP. -Mike Yeadon
Keywords
vaccinesbad healthbad sciencedeathevilvaccinationdepopulationcrimes against humanitywhistleblowermadnesspfizercoronavirusglobal catastrophebill and melinda gates foundationcovid 19americas frontline doctorsdr mike yeadondr michael yeadoneuropean medicines agencyexperimental gene therapygeert vanden bossche
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