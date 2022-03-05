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Magicians" Prove a Spiritual World Exists, Bro. Michael Dimond
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61 views • March 05, 2022
"Magicians" Prove a Spiritual World Exists, Bro. Michael Dimond
The premise is that top level magicians (conjurors) use occult and otherworldly evil spiritual powers to perform their amazing, unexplainable feats.
Think this explanation is just a cope? Well watch 15 minutes and see if this guy doesn't have a point. At the bare minimum you get to see some of the coolest magic "tricks" ever performed.
Extremely interesting video. VERY highly recommended.
The premise is that top level magicians (conjurors) use occult and otherworldly evil spiritual powers to perform their amazing, unexplainable feats.
Think this explanation is just a cope? Well watch 15 minutes and see if this guy doesn't have a point. At the bare minimum you get to see some of the coolest magic "tricks" ever performed.
Extremely interesting video. VERY highly recommended.
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