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PRESIDENT TRUMP'S FAREWELL ADDRESS MIRROR
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2310 views • January 19, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
As one of the final acts as the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump delivers an address to the nation, including a formal concession, and a call to pray for the success of incoming-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/live-president-trump-s-farewell-address
Courtesy of TruNews
As one of the final acts as the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump delivers an address to the nation, including a formal concession, and a call to pray for the success of incoming-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/live-president-trump-s-farewell-address
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