German Minister Wants to Block the Sale of a Chip Factory

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https://gnews.org/articles/517567
Summary：11/08/2022 Having greenlit the sale of almost 25% stake in a Hamburg port container terminal to Chinese shipping giant COSCO, the German government blocks the acquisition of Elmos’s wafer production facilities in Dortmund by Sweden-based Silex, a unit of a Chinese listed company, Sai MicroElectronics, for fear that approving another deal involving China would cause more pushback.