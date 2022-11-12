German Minister Wants to Block the Sale of a Chip Factory

https://gnews.org/articles/517567
Summary：11/08/2022 Having greenlit the sale of almost 25% stake in a Hamburg port container terminal to Chinese shipping giant COSCO, the German government blocks the acquisition of Elmos’s wafer production facilities in Dortmund by Sweden-based Silex, a unit of a Chinese listed company, Sai MicroElectronics, for fear that approving another deal involving China would cause more pushback.
