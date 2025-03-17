© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lyndsey, RN: "My first vaccine was December 23rd 2020...And I am still producing spike proteins... I'm currently at day 1,542..."
Dr. Paul Marik: "She's 1,500 days out, and she's still making spike protein. That is... the scariest shit that I've ever heard."
Dr. Paul Marik, a co-founder of the Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) and physician, responds to this fact by noting "That is... the scariest shit that I've ever heard."
