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Vegas Shooting uncovered
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131 views • October 06, 2021
Orville Almon lawyer for the country music stars, was he Jason Aldean’s attorney? His death came just a few days after the attack, he’s another strange passing within the 30 day coroner hold on all the victims. Died in his sleep, Orville was working on the Vegas shooting so the Narrative goes. My question is was Orville in Vegas on Oct 1 during the hour of the attack. Question? who in the world wears a suit with a briefcase to a country music festival. Is that U Orville!
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